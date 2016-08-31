国立劇場小劇場で開催された双蝶会に行ってきました。双蝶会は、花形歌舞伎役者の中村歌昇さん、中村種之助さんご兄弟の勉強会。 昨年に続き、二度目の開催となります。ともに平成生まれのお二人。 歌昇さんは、オンワード「五大陸」の広告や、ドラマ「下町ロケット」への出演など、歌舞伎以外のジャンルにも活躍の場を拡大中。 種之助さんは立役（男性役）だけでなく女形を演じる機会も増え、舞踊でも高い評価を得ています。こちらは昨年のお写真ですが、素顔もキリリと恰好いいですね。今回の公演の演目は、「菅原伝授手習鑑」から「車引」と「寺子屋」。 「菅原伝授手習鑑」は、歌舞伎の三大狂言の一つ。現代でも学問の神様である天神様として信仰を集めている菅原道真と、その周囲の人々の間で繰り広げられる壮大なストーリーです。なかでも「車引」と「寺子屋」は、歌舞伎の人気演目として、それぞれがよく単体で上演されていますが、今回は続けて上演されることで、より物語性が深まるはずと期待が高まります。「車引」は、仕える主人の関係から敵味方に分かれてしまった三つ子の物語です。 種之助さん演じる梅王丸は、歌舞伎の"荒事"の典型的な役。 "筋隈"と呼ばれる赤い隈取が血管を誇張して若々しさや正義感を表現したものだ、ということがよくわかる、パワー溢れる舞台姿に圧倒されました。 対する歌昇さん演じる松王丸は、登場の瞬間から、腹の据わった大物感が漂いました。 兄弟の対決を実のご兄弟が演じる趣向も面白く、歌舞伎の様式美とともに楽しめる舞台でした。続いては「寺子屋」。 寺子屋の師匠をしながら、かつての主君、菅原道真の若君を育てている武部源蔵（種之助さん）と、若君の首を差し出せ、と検分に来る松王丸（歌昇さん）のお話です。源蔵が若君の身替わりにと首を切って差し出した、寺小屋に入門したばかりの弟子は、実は菅原道真の味方をしていた松王丸の子だった...という、重く哀しい結末。 何しろ今回の公演の監修・指導をしている中村吉右衛門さんによる松王丸、歌昇さん＆種之助さんご兄弟のお父様である中村又五郎さんによる源蔵での「寺子屋」は当代一ですから、すぐ近くに素晴らしいお手本がある一方で、お二人にとっては果てしない高みへの挑戦だったのではないでしょうか。 身替わりであることが露見しないかと首実検を固唾をのんで見守る源蔵、我が子が笑って首を討たれたと聞き、利口な奴、健気な奴...と褒めるうちに感極まる松王丸。 丁寧に、心を込めて演じるお二人によるこのお芝居を、いつか歌舞伎座などの大劇場でまた観ることができる日が来るのが楽しみです。ところで「双蝶会」という公演のタイトルは、お二人を含む"播磨屋"の紋である揚羽蝶に由来します。 歌舞伎ファンの中には、ご贔屓の役者さんの紋にちなんだモチーフを身につけて観劇する方がいらっしゃいますが、歌昇さん＆種之助さんファンなら蝶の柄、ということになりますね。写真はグラフのバタフライモチーフのリング。 未来へと羽ばたくお二人の活躍を、きものや帯はもちろん、指輪や帯留など、バタフライモチーフのジュエリーと一緒に応援するのもおすすめです。【プロフィール】ジュエリージャーナリストとして活躍する傍ら、歌舞伎、文楽、バレエをはじめ観劇ライフを満喫中のBettyと、米国・ヒューストンでの生活経験を生かし、日本文化を海外に伝える活動をしているYokoによるユニット。Go to the Theatre in Kimonos vol.12I went to see Socho-kai, which was held at the National Theatre in the Small Theatre. Socho-kai is the recital of the Kabuki actors, Nakamura Kasho and Nakamura Tanenosuke who are brothers. This is the second year of that.They were born in the Heisei era (Heisei naming the current emperor's reign, which began in 1989). Kasho experimented with model, television as well. Tanenosuke started to play the role of a female too and became a good kabuki dancer.This shot was taken last year. They look so handsome.This time, they performed one of the best classical Kabuki pieces and it is a majestic story.KURUMAHIKI is the story of triplets, which came to feud according to their masters. Tanenosuke powerfully played the role of Umeomaru with the Sujiguma Kumadori, a style of make-up that is essential to the stylization of Aragoto style of acting. On the other hand, Kasho generously played the role of Matsuomaru. I enjoyed that the real brothers played the conflict between brothers in the play, as much as the beauty of Kabuki's kata which is stylized forms of acting, from the past that must be preserved.TERAKOYA is the severe story of Matsuomaru who sacrificed his son in order to save the life of the heir of scholar-politician, Sugawarano Michizane.Kasho and Tanenosuke's father, Nakamura Matagoro and Nakamura Kichiemon, who taught them how to play and directed all performances this time, were the best player of TERAKOYA. So they were able to learn how to play so closely and this chance might be the toughest challenge for them. Kasho and Tanenosuke carefully and gently played their own roles and I am looking forward to seeing their performance of this piece at the Great theatre like as the Kabukiza Theatre.The recital's name, Socho-kai comes from their family crest, swallowtail. The Kabuki fans come to see the performances with putting their favorite Kabuki actor's family crest on their fashion sometimes. The fans of Kasho and Tanenosuke should pick up the design of a butterfly.The picture is butterfly motif ring from Graff.How about wishing their success in the future with wearing their family crest, butterfly motif on your kimonos, obis（belt for kimono） and jewelries like a ring?Betty; jewelry journalist, enjoys watching stages of Kabuki, Bunraku, Balllet, and so on. Yoko; lived in the U.S.A for 10 years. Loves to introduce Japanese culture to abroad.