撮影／鍋島徳恭

歌舞伎座で開催中の秀山祭九月大歌舞伎 昼の部に行ってきました。秀山祭とは、明治・大正・昭和にかけて活躍した名優、初代中村吉右衛門の功績を讃え、その芸を継承する当代の中村吉右衛門さんをはじめとする役者さんによる公演。平成18年にスタートし、今年で10周年を迎えました。 さらに今年は、当代が二代目として吉右衛門を襲名して50周年。 アニバーサリーにふさわしい、充実の演目＆配役のお芝居が並びます。初代の実の孫であり養子でもある中村吉右衛門さんは、公演を前に行われた記者懇親会では「初代は役の幅も広く、私などは初代が演じた役の3分の1もまだやっていない」とおっしゃっていました。 それでも、役を掘り下げ、観客の心を打つ台詞回しで表現するお芝居は初代から当代の吉右衛門さんへ、そして次の世代の役者さんたちへ、確実に受け継がれているように感じられます。なかでも昼の部で上演されている「一條大蔵譚」は、初代、そして当代の当たり役。平家全盛の時代、源氏に心を寄せていることを悟られないよう、能狂言にうつつを抜かし"阿呆"の降りをしているお公家さんの一條大蔵長成。つくり阿呆のほんわかとした愛すべきキャラクターと、後半で本心を明かした際の凛々しい姿とのスウィッチの切り替えの鮮やかさに、何度観ても心を奪われます。15歳からこの役に取り組んできた吉右衛門さんは一條大蔵長成をハムレットに重ね、「演じるほどに面白みが増し、台詞の深みがわかるようになってきた」と語っていましたが、幕切れで"源氏の時代が来るまでは、また元の作り阿呆に戻る"と宣言した後の「ただ楽しみは狂言、舞」という台詞では、難しい世の中に本心を隠して生きざるを得ない悲哀が、胸に響きました。物語の展開とともに注目したいのが、華やかな衣裳。特に後半の「奥殿」の場面で本心を明かすとともに衣裳を留めている糸を引き抜き、一瞬で衣裳が変わる"ぶっかえり"の場面では、大きな拍手が沸き起こります。こちらは、以前、きものSalonの取材で拝見させていただいた、播磨屋（中村吉右衛門家）に伝わる守り袋。初代が戦前に着ていた一條大蔵卿の衣裳でつくり、当代の吉右衛門さんのお宮参りの際に使ったものだそう。 役者さんの芸や衣裳のように、私たちのきものや帯も、こうして次の世代に伝えていくことができたら素敵ですね。今回の「一條大蔵譚」の上演では、秀山祭10周年、二代目吉右衛門襲名50周年に加え、もう一つおめでたいことがありました。 中村吉之助さんが三代目中村吉之丞を襲名し、敵役の八剣勘解由を演じているのです。記者懇親会の際に吉右衛門さんは「吉之丞を名乗る者は代々、吉右衛門と共に歩いて、その足元を照らしてくれる役者でした。当代にもぜひ、そうなってほしい」と語っていました。まさに、偉大な先人の芸を追いかけて研鑽を続ける役者さんたちによる名舞台。 秀山祭九月大歌舞伎は9月25日（日）までです。どうぞお見逃しなく。【プロフィール】ジュエリージャーナリストとして活躍する傍ら、歌舞伎、文楽、バレエをはじめ観劇ライフを満喫中のBettyと、米国・ヒューストンでの生活経験を生かし、日本文化を海外に伝える活動をしているYokoによるユニット。Go to the Theatre in Kimonos vol. 13I went to watch the matinee of September Grand Kabuki Shuzan sai at the Kabukiza Theatre. Shuzan sai is the special performance to praise the achievements of the great Kabuki actor, Nakamura Kichiemon I, who was popular during the Meiji, Taisho, and Showa era. Nakamura Kichiemon II and the other Kabuki actors perform on this stage. This is the 10th year of the Shuzan sai and also the 50th anniversary of Nakamura Kichiemon II succeeding the great Kabuki actor's name. So the program and the casting are fulfilling.Before the performance, at the press interview Nakamura Kichiemon II, the grandson and adopted son of Kichiemon I, told "Kichiemon I performed a variety of roles. The number of the roles which I had played is less than one third of him" But we can recognize that he tried to deeply understand the meaning of the roles and mastered his way to deliver the lines and impress the audiences. I believe that the playing techniques were surely passed on the Kichiemon I to Kichiemon II and to another generations.Especially, Kichiemon I and II were perfect performers of ICHIJO OKURA MONOGATARI (The Tale of Aristocrat Ichijo Okura). In the time of the Heike clan's domination, Okura-kyo (played by Kichiemon II), the aristocrat who wished the Genji clan overcame the Heike clan, pretended as he was a fool to hide his true mind. It was so fascinating of Kichirmon II to clearly change the characters between pretending to be lovable foolish and true sharp personality every time I watched this play. He has played this role since he was fifteen years old and he said, "The more I played this role, the more I understand the depth of the meaning of the lines". At the end of the play Okura kyo declared "I will pretend to be a fool until the Genji clan dominate this country." And in his lines "All what I enjoy is only Kyogen and dance". I indeed felt the sorrow of surviving the turbulent political world with hiding his true mind.The gorgeous costumes also attracted the audiences.Especially in the last part of the play, when he confessed his true mind, the cords of the costumes are pulled out to separate and flipped down the upper part from the shoulder, then instantly changed the color of the costume. This technique signifies the true self on the character and surprised the audiences. They broke into applause at this scene.This picture is an amulet pouch of Harimaya Kabuki family. (Nakamura Kichiemon's family) which I had a chance to see when I made coverage it for Kimono Salon magazine before. It was made of the costume of Ichijo Okura kyo which Kichiemon I wore and was used for the shrine visiting (pray for the health and safe in someone's life) of Kichiemon II. It is wonderful that we can hand on our kimonos and obis (belt for kimono) to the next generations like as Kabuki actor's playing techniques and costumes.There is one more celebration on the performance this month. Nakamura Kichinosuke took the new stage name, Nakamura Kichinojo III and played the role of enemy, Yatsurugi Kageyu.At the press interview, Kichiemon II told, "The actors with the name of Kichinojo always worked with Kichiemon and kept lighting his way ever. I hope new Kichinojo become such a Kabuki actor." The actors who tried to carry on the refined techniques of previous great Kabuki actors performed Shuzan sai. It runs through September 25. Don't miss it!Betty; jewelry journalist, enjoys watching stages of Kabuki, Bunraku, Balllet, and so on. Yoko; lived in the U.S.A for 10 years. Loves to introduce Japanese culture to abroad.