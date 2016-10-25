歌舞伎座で今月、来月と二ヶ月にわたって行われる襲名披露公演。中村橋之助さんが八代目中村芝翫を襲名されたのに加え、三人のご子息...長男の国生さんが四代目中村橋之助、二男の中村宗生さんが三代目中村福之助、三男の中村宜生さんが四代目中村歌之助と、近年なかった四人同時襲名が話題を呼んでいます。

撮影／荒木大甫

先代の七代目中村芝翫さんは女形として長きに渡って活躍し、さまざまな名舞台を残されましたが、ご存じの通り新・芝翫さんは橋之助時代から立役（男性役）として活躍。これからも、骨太な大作に挑んでいいくことが期待されます。成駒屋の定紋「祇園守」を中心に、四人のお名前と龍を思わせるダイナミックな墨跡をあしらった襲名の祝幕は、ユニクロのブランディングやロゴデザインをはじめ多方面で活躍するデザイナーの佐藤可士和氏の作品。三人のご子息たちによる幕開きの新作舞踊「初帆上成駒宝船」の美術を気鋭の日本画家・山口晃氏が手がけるなど、伝統を受け継ぐ一方で"今"の息吹を歌舞伎界に取り込もうとする新・芝翫さんの心意気が感じられました。昼の部の襲名披露狂言「極付 幡随長兵衛」は、男気溢れる町奴のお話。

撮影／荒木大甫

幕が開くと、そこは江戸の村山座。芝居の最中に旗本の水野十郎左衛門の家臣が乱入して騒ぎ出します。すると客席後方通路から、新・芝翫さん演じる幡随院長兵衛が登場。まさに今自分がいる劇場で、自分が観ているお芝居の途中で発生したハプニングがを長兵衛が解決していくような展開にワクワクします。長兵衛のおかげでその場は何とか納まりますが、恥をかかされた水野十郎左衛門はこのままにしておきません。帰宅した長兵衛のもとに、酒宴を催すから屋敷に来るようにと手紙が届きます。行けば仕返しが待っているに違いない...子分たちは止めますが、恐れて逃げたと思われては男がすたる、と、長兵衛は一人、敵の屋敷に乗り込んで行きます。水野の屋敷では卑怯な計略が仕組まれており、最終的に長兵衛は湯殿（お風呂場）で殺されてしまうのですが、最後まで男らしいその姿は、敵の水野十郎左衛門にさえ「殺すも惜しい」と言わしめるのでした。河竹黙阿弥によるこの作品が初演されたのは明治14年のこと。武家社会が崩壊に至る過程で武士が本来の矜持を失っていく不甲斐なさを見てきた当時の人々にとって、町人でありながら意気地を貫き通す長兵衛は、男の中の男、ヒーローに見えたのではないでしょうか。思わずほろりとさせられるのは、水野の屋敷へ向かう長兵衛の支度を、中村雀右衛門さん演じる女房のお時が黙々と手伝う場面。お互い無言でありながら、タイミングよく要所を押さえたり帯を手渡したりする様子からは、長年連れ添った夫婦の、あうんの呼吸が伝わってきます。そして、仕立て下ろしの羽織のしつけ糸を抜くという、本来は心浮き立つ行為が、死にに行くための正装の支度である別れの悲しさを、より一層引き立てるのです。歌舞伎のお芝居では、時々こうした舞台上での"生着替え"の場面がありますが、衣裳チェンジまでも心理表現の手段にしてしまう演出は、このお芝居ならでは．必見です。 八代目中村芝翫襲名披露公演は11月も歌舞伎座で、その後、来年の大阪、博多、京都と続きます。【プロフィール】ジュエリージャーナリストとして活躍する傍ら、歌舞伎、文楽、バレエをはじめ観劇ライフを満喫中のBettyと、米国・ヒューストンでの生活経験を生かし、日本文化を海外に伝える活動をしているYokoによるユニット。Go to the Theatre in Kimonos vol.16October Grand Kabuki Geijyutsu sai "KIWAMETSUKI BANZUI CHOBE" The special performance with the announcement of name succession of Nakamura Shikan VIII at the Kabukiza Theatre in matineeDuring October and November the special performance of the name succession is playing at the Kabukiza Theatre. Nakamura Hashinosuke is taking the new name Nakamura Shikan VIII, and his first son Kunio is taking the new name Nakamura Hashinosuke, the second son Muneo is taking the new name Nakamura Fukunosuke, and the third son Yoshio is taking the new name Nakamura Utanosuke. It has become the popular trend that four actors take new names at the same time.Nakamura Shikan VII was legendary renowned Onnagata Kabuki actor (specialist in female role), however new Shikan mainly plays Tachiyaku (male role) since he was named Hashinosuke, and he is expected to challenge the manly and powerful works in the future.The Designer Kashiwa Sato who are popular in the logo design and branding of UNIQLO CO.LTD. designed Narikoma family's crest, Gion Mamori（amulet of Yasaka shrine）, four actors names and a black thick line painted with writing brush for the celebratory curtain.This performance started with the new Kabuki dance work played by Shikan's three sons. Akira Yamaguchi, a new Japanese-style painter, directed the stage sets. I feel that new Shikan tries to infuse new breath into the traditional theatrical art that he inherited and passed on the next generations.KIWAMETSUKI BANZUI CHOBE in the matinee is the story of the chivalrous man in the Edo era. When the curtain was opened, Murayama-za, the play theatre appeared on the stage. During the play, a retainer of Mizuno Jurozaemon rushed on the sub stage and interrupted the play. Then Banzuiin Chobe (played by new Shikan) came up the stage from the back of the theatre and the audiences felt like actually being in the theatre in the Edo era and they were exciting to see how Chobe resolve this problem.Chobe drove away Mizuno's retainer, so Mizuno shamed on that and resented Chobe. After Chobe was back home, Mizuno invited him to a party at his mansion. Chobe's retainers stopped Chobe going to the party since they thought it was the Mizuno's plot to kill him, however Chobe rejected their worries and went alone to Mizuno's mansion. Finally, Chobe was attacked in the bathroom by Mizuno and his retainers and met his end. Chobe was manly and bravely at his very end, so it made Mizuno say "He is too good to be killed".Kawatake Mokuami wrote this piece and the play was first performed in 1881. In these days samurai society (Samurai ruled the society) was coming to the end and people felt sorry about the samurai seeming to lose samurai spirit, however Chobe looked like the hero because of his chivalrous attitude in spite of his social status as a town people.It was painfully sad scene that Chobe's wife, Otoki(played by Nakamura Jakuemon) helped the Chobe to dress up for the party at Jurozaemon's mansion. They prepared in synchronization without saying a word to each other, so we felt the perfect combination between the husband and wife with their long history. At the end of the preparation, Otoki pulled out the last basting yarn on his sleeve. It is usually very happy moment for the new clothes, however it made the scene sadder because it was the preparation for his death.In Kabuki there are some scenes in which the actors actually change the costumes in the play, and it sometimes become an expression the character's feeling. As for this play, this production was so important, so we can't miss it. The special performance of name succession of Nakamura Shikan VIII is going to play at the Kabukiza Theatre in November too, and continues to play in Osaka, Hakata, and Kyoto after that. .Betty; jewelry journalist, enjoys watching stages of Kabuki, Bunraku, Balllet, and so on. Yoko; lived in the U.S.A for 10 years. Loves to introduce Japanese culture to abroad.