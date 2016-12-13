京都の師走の風物詩、歌舞伎の顔見世興行。顔見世とは、そもそも江戸時代「これからの一年は当劇場はこの顔ぶれの役者さんで公演します」とお披露目するために行われていた公演のこと。現在では各劇場が月替わりでキャスティングを組みますが、京都の南座で行われる十二月の公演は、今も「顔見世」と呼ばれ、東西の豪華な出演陣が華を競うのです。今年は、南座が耐震工事準備中ということで、先斗町の歌舞練場で開催されています。舞台と客席の距離も近い先斗町の歌舞練場での顔見世は、おそらく今年が最初で最後。三部にわたって、それぞれに、五代目 中村雀右衛門さんの襲名披露の華やかな演目もあり、観ておくときっと、後々まで自慢できそうな公演です。第一部では、仮名手本忠臣蔵から「道行旅路の嫁入」。

撮影／篠山紀信

雀右衛門さん演じる小浪と、坂田藤十郎さん演じる母・戸無瀬とが、許嫁である大星由良之助の長男、力弥のもとへと旅する模様を描いた舞踊です。第二部では「廓文章 吉田屋」。

撮影／篠山紀信

第一部の「道行旅路の嫁入」と、この「廓文章 吉田屋」では、それぞれ劇中で襲名披露の口上も行われます。そして第三部では「京鹿子娘道成寺」。衣裳の早替わりも楽しい、女方舞踊の大曲です。

撮影／篠山紀信

道成寺ものを得意とした先代のものに準じて新たに誂えたという雀右衛門さんの衣裳は、花笠の場面では袖に絞り風の模様が入っていたり、鞨鼓の踊りでは火焔太鼓をあしらったきものの黄色味が強かったりして、雀右衛門さんの美しさと個性を際立たせていました。道成寺ものの演目では出演者が客席に「捲き手ぬぐい」をするのも楽しい演出ですが、古谷編集長は雀右衛門さんが舞台上から投げた手ぬぐいを見事にキャッチ！中村雀右衛門家の門である「京屋結び」と「向かい雀」があしらわれ、素敵な記念になりました。終演後、ご縁あって、祇園の芸舞さん、舞妓さんとお座敷でご一緒させていただく機会に恵まれました。肩上げ、袖上げがされ、裾を引いた、舞妓の実佳子さんの華やかな振袖姿。月替わりのかんざしは、12月は「まねき」と呼ばれる顔見世の看板のモチーフ。「入」の文字を模した屋根を象った看板には、楽屋で役者さんご自身に名前を入れてもらうのだそう。京都ならではの情緒や風情を楽しむことができた顔見世興行は、12月25日まで上演されています。【プロフィール】ジュエリージャーナリストとして活躍する傍ら、歌舞伎、文楽、バレエをはじめ観劇ライフを満喫中のBettyと、米国・ヒューストンでの生活経験を生かし、日本文化を海外に伝える活動をしているYokoによるユニット。Bettyoko's Kimono DiaryGo to the Theatre in Kimonos Vol.19Kichirei Kaomise Kogyo (December)Kaomise Kogyo is the common sight at the end of the year in Kyoto.Kaomise was the special performance where the theatre released the line-ups of the all stars, which will perform during the coming year, in the Edo era. Today, each theatre changes the casting of the Kabuki play every month, but only Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto has Kaomise in December, and great Kabuki stars from east to west appear on the stage and play gorgeous performances together.Minamiza theatre is under construction this year, so it is playing at Kyoto Pontcho Kaburenjo. It might to be the first and last chance to perform Kaomise at this theatre that the audience seats are close to the stage. It is the set of the three parts. Each part has the special performance of the name succession to Nakamura Jakuemon V, so if you have the chance to see gorgeous plays, you will be able to talk about it in the future.In the part I, Dance performance "The Bride's Journey" from the Treasury of Forty-Seven Loyal Retainers is performed.It is the scene of Konami (played by Jakuemon) and her mother Tonase (played by Sakata Tojuro) are traveling to her fiancée Rikiya's house.In the part II, "A Letter From the Pleasure Quarters" is performed.In both part II and I, there are special announcement of the name succession in the plays.The part III is "The Maiden at Dojoji Temple". It is the suite of the Onnagata (specialist of female role), and audience can enjoy the change in costumes along with the music.Jakuemon V renewed the costumes with partly remaining the original design of Jakuemon IV's. The new costumes accentuated Jakuemon's beauty and personality.In the suite of "Dojoji", it is an enjoyable performance that the actors throw some tenugui towels to the audiences. It is called maki-tenugui. Ms. Furuya, the chief editor of our magazine, successfully received the tenugui towel that Jakuemon V threw from the stage. It has two Nakamura Jakuemon family's crests on it, so it became a wonderful commemoration.We fortunately had the chance to join the tea party with the geikos and maikos of Gion after the Kabuki plays. This picture is Mikako, a maiko in her beautiful furisode kimono (long sleeved kimono). It tucked shoulders and sleeves in order to adjust the kimono to her, and it has very long length. Their ornamental hairpins are changed every month. This month she wore the one called maneki, which models the signboard of Kaomise. She will ask the Kabuki actor to put his name on the tiny signboard part of her ornamental hairpin in his dressing room.The Kyoto chic Kaomose Kogyo Kabuki performance runs through December 25th. http://www.kabuki-bito.jp/eng/contents/theatre/kyoto_pontocho_kaburenjo.htmlBetty; jewelry journalist, enjoys watching stages of Kabuki, Bunraku, Balllet, and so on. Yoko; lived in the U.S.A for 10 years. Loves to introduce Japanese culture to abroad.