新国立劇場バレエ団の「シンデレラ」を観てきました。女の子なら幼い頃に一度は憧れる「シンデレラ」。意地悪な継母や義理の姉たちにいじめられるストーリーがポピュラーですが、フレデリック・アシュトン版の新国立劇場バレエ団の「シンデレラ」では、継母は登場せず、男性ダンサーが務める姉たちもコミカルな動きが物語のアクセントとなり、どこか憎めない印象。そんな中、小野絢子さんによるシンデレラは、素直で前向きな女の子という印象。ハタキや箒を手に軽やかに踊る心優しい少女は、仙女と四季の精たちの魔法で馬車に乗り、舞踏会へと出発します。写真は2014年上演時のもの。小野絢子さんはじめ、皆がさらにバージョンアップしていて、二幕、三幕への期待が高まります。そしていよいよ、華やかな舞踏会の始まり。キラキラの衣裳に白い長いトレーンをひいて登場したシンデレラに福岡雄大さん扮する王子がひと眼惚れする場面では、客席の誰もが王子に共感。12時の時計の音とともにシンデレラはお城を去りますが、残していったガラスの靴を手に探しに来た王子とめでたく結ばれます。新国立劇場バレエ団のプリンシパルである小野絢子さんは、幼い頃、日本舞踊のお稽古もしていたという異色のキャリアの持ち主。このたび世界文化社から発売された「LOVE Ballerina」では、きもの姿で日本舞踊家の藤間蘭黄さんと対談していただいています。重力の存在を感じさせないほど軽やかに繊細に踊る小野絢子さんのイメージに合わせて、 帯は夢訪庵の羽のモチーフをあしらったもの。

撮影／鍋島徳恭

この他にも、小野絢子さんをはじめ日本を代表するバレリーナ10人のライフスタイルを垣間見ることができるビジュアルBOOK、売り切れの書店も出るほどご好評をいただいています。ぜひ、お手にとってお楽しみください！この日の劇場には、きもの姿でバレエを楽しんでいらっしゃる方の姿も驚くほどたくさんお見かけしました。オーク材と赤のシートがゴージャスな雰囲気の新国立劇場オペラパレスでは、白っぽいきものが映えることを新発見。 いつか読者の皆さまときものでバレエ鑑賞の機会を設けられたらと夢が膨らみました。【プロフィール】ジュエリージャーナリストとして活躍する傍ら、歌舞伎、文楽、バレエをはじめ観劇ライフを満喫中のBettyと、米国・ヒューストンでの生活経験を生かし、日本文化を海外に伝える活動をしているYokoによるユニット。Bettyoko's Kimono DiaryGo to the Theatre in Kimonos Vol.20The National Ballet of Japan "Cinderella"I went to see the Cinderella ballet performed by the National Ballet of Japan.Every girl dreamed to become Cinderella once. In this popular story, vicious stepsisters usually bully Cinderella. This time, The National Ballet of Japan is performing the one with choreographed by Sir Frederic Ashton and it produced new comical impression of wicked stepsisters by making male dancers play the role of, without stepmother. Cinderella (played by Ayako Ono) has graceful and positive impression in the performance. Heartwarming Cinderella lightly dances with holding mop in her hands, and the magic of the fairies of seasons made her ride in the carriage, then she left the house for the ball.Picture is the performance of Cinderella in 2014. Ayako Ono and other dancers showed to be much more skilled dancers, so the audiences excited to see the following acts.Finally, the gorgeous ball starts. Cinderella appears in sparkly white dress, and the prince (played by Yudai Fukuoka) falls for her at once. The audiences have same feeling with him.Cinderella leaves the castle when the clock strikes twelve. The prince seeks her with the clue of glass shoe she left and he finds her. They happily get married.Ayako Ono is a principal of The National Ballet of Japan. She has unique carrier of the classical Japanese dance training. The visual book "LOVE Ballerina," published from Sekaibunka publishing company, shows the conversation of Rankoh Fujima, the Classical Japanese dancer, and Ayako Ono in kimono.Her dance felt as if it is zero gravity, so we selected the wing-designed obi (belt of kimono) from Muhoan. "LOVE Ballerina" introduces the life-style of ten ballerinas. They are sold out at some book sores. Please don't miss it!I was so surprised to see many audiences in kimonos in the theatre that day. I found the whitish kimono is eye-catching at the theatre in where oak material and red audience-seats produce the gorgeous atmosphere. I dreamed to have the chance to see ballet with the readers of our magazine in Kimonos some day.Betty; jewelry journalist, enjoys watching stages of Kabuki, Bunraku, Balllet, and so on. Yoko; lived in the U.S.A for 10 years. Loves to introduce Japanese culture to abroad.