東京・千駄ヶ谷の国立能楽堂で開催された「萬狂言新春特別公演」に行ってきました。「萬狂言」は、狂言方和泉流の野村万蔵家による定期公演。 今回は、野村万蔵さんのご長男である野村虎之介さんが「翁」の三番叟を披き、六世野村万之丞を襲名する特別な舞台でした。狂言というと、能の合間に上演されるコミカルな笑劇というイメージをお持ちの方も多いと思いますが、「翁」は、それらとは趣を異にする神聖な祈りの舞。五穀豊穣を寿ぐ三番叟を披く（初演する）ことは、狂言師にとって、大切な修業の節目となります。野村万蔵家の跡取りが受け継いで来た大きな名跡を襲名した新・万之丞さんは、数日後に成人式を控えた20歳の大学生。 緊張と期待で張りつめた空気の中、橋掛りから舞台へと静かに足を運びます。弟の野村眞之介さんによる千歳、シテ方喜多流の友枝昭世さんの翁の舞に続き、いよいよ、三番叟の新・万之丞さんが舞台中央へ。一つ一つの形の美しさにこれまで重ねてきた研鑽が、跳躍の高さと激しい足拍子に若さと身体能力の高さが感じられる清々しい舞姿に、新しい一年、そして新・万之丞さんの未来が実り豊かなものとなることを観客の誰もが確信しました。おめでたい襲名披露の公演とあって、会場では訪問着など格の高い上品な装いの方を多くお見かけしました。 ロビーには三番叟の披きと襲名を記念して誂えられた舞扇の展示も。扇面の絵柄は、画家の蜷川有紀さんによるもの。力強さ の中に、どこかモダンな味わいもあり、新・万之丞さんにふさわしいですね。300年近く続く狂言の家の担い手として、新たな一歩を歩き始めた六世野村万之丞さん。遥か遠くの高みを目指して進んでいくこれからの活動を見守り、応援していきたいと思います。【プロフィール】ジュエリージャーナリストとして活躍する傍ら、歌舞伎、文楽、バレエをはじめ観劇ライフを満喫中のBettyと、米国・ヒューストンでの生活経験を生かし、日本文化を海外に伝える活動をしているYokoによるユニット。Bettyoko's Kimono DiaryGo to the Theatre in Kimonos Vol. 21National Noh Theatre "New Year's Special Kyogen performance"I went to see the New Year's special Yorozu Kyogen performance.Yorozu Kyogen is the regular performance played by the Nomura Manzo's family. This time, it was the special stage that Manzo's first son, Nomura Toranosuke succeeds to the great stage name, Nomura Mannojyo VI, and he performs "Okina" the celebratory Kyogen-dance.Kyogen is a kind of spoken drama that is based upon laughter and comedy. But "Okina" is a dance and different taste that express the sacred prayer.It was both an important and challenging milestone for him as a Kyogen actor to perform the prayer dance for a rich harvest.This young successor of the great stage name with rich history is a 20 years old university student. In the strained atmosphere, he quietly walked on the bridge-way to the main stage. Once the performance started, he jumped very high, and his powerfully steps conveyed passions to the audiences. We fully recognized that a new year has come and new Mannojo has a successful future.I saw many ladies in refined kimonos for the joyful name succession performance. The fan for Japanese dance was exhibited in the lobby. It was designed by the painter, Yuki Ninagawa. The vigorous and modern design is a good match for new Mannojo.Nomura Mannojo VI took the first step as a successor of Kyogen with 300 years' history. I will to go to see his performances many times and support this progressive young Kyogen actor.Betty; jewelry journalist, enjoys watching stages of Kabuki, Bunraku, Balllet, and so on. Yoko; lived in the U.S.A for 10 years. Loves to introduce Japanese culture to abroad.