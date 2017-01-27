初芝居、浅草公会堂の「新春浅草歌舞伎」第二部に行ってきました。若手花形役者さんが大役に挑戦する場でもある浅草でのお正月公演、 メンバーを一新し、尾上松也さんをリーダー格に、平成生まれの花形役者さんたちが登場するようになって、今年で三年目を迎えます。開演直後に、「お年玉」で日替わりで役者さんによるご挨拶があるのも、「新春浅草歌舞伎」ならではのお楽しみです。 この日のご挨拶担当は、尾上松也さん。上演される演目についても、簡単にわかりやすく紹介してくださいました。 「双蝶々曲輪日記 角力場」は、素人角力出身の放駒長吉と関取の濡髪との対決が見どころ。「鈴ヶ森」は、中村隼人さん演じる白井権八が、ならずものと繰り広げる立回りが面白く、お父様である中村錦之助さん演じる幡随院長兵衛との共演も見応えのある一幕でした。そして「棒縛り」は、両手を縛られた次郎冠者と太郎冠者が工夫をしながらお酒を盗み飲む、松葉目物の舞踊劇。どの演目も楽しくわかりやすく、役者さんたちのフレッシュな情熱が感じられました。観劇した1月15日の第二部は「着物で歌舞伎」の日。お客様の8割位がきもの姿だったでしょうか。加えて、チケット係や案内係の方々もきものに片襷、番頭さんまでがきもの姿で接客をしていて、会場全体が何とも華やかでした。ロビーには、着崩れてしまった方のためにプロの着付師さんがお直しをしてくださるコーナーもあり、きものビギナーにも嬉しい配慮です。当日は、この冬一番の寒さだったこともあり、皆さんコートや道行、ストール、手袋などで防寒もばっちり。 同行した友人の、道行とバッグ、草履がお揃いで素敵だったので写真を撮らせてもらいました。「新春浅草歌舞伎」の「着物で歌舞伎」イベントは5年ぶりに復活したとのことですが、ぜひ来年も開催していただき、若い役者さんたちの挑戦を、私たち観客も、おしゃれなきもの姿で応援したいですね。【プロフィール】ジュエリージャーナリストとして活躍する傍ら、歌舞伎、文楽、バレエをはじめ観劇ライフを満喫中のBettyと、米国・ヒューストンでの生活経験を生かし、日本文化を海外に伝える活動をしているYokoによるユニット。Bettyoko's Kimono DiaryGo to the Theatre in Kimonos Vol. 22New Year Asakusa Kabuki at Asakusa Public HallI enjoyed New Year Asakusa Kabuki, Program II at Asakusa Public Hall with my friends.This New Year performance is the challenging stage for the young Kabuki stars to play the difficult roles which usually great Kabuki actors perform.At the beginning, one of the Kabuki actors gave the briefly explanations to the audience in turn every day as a small special new year gift for the fans of Kabuki. It was Onoe Matsuya's turn that day.The play lineup was the story about two Sumo wrestlers (The Sumo Match), the meeting of two nice guys with famous sword fighting scene (The famous encounter at Suzugamori) and the comical dance (Battle of Ideas for Sake). Every play was easy to understand, and we can't help feeling the tense passions of all young Kabuki stars.The day was called "Kimono de Kabuki (recommend to wear to the performance)," and the theme made 80 percentiles of the customers be in Kimonos. All staff of the Hall also were working in Kimonos, so the lobby was filled with gorgeous atmosphere. Moreover, I was happy to see the support corner for the kimono beginners. The Kimono expert helpers were there so if somebody had a problem with the Kimono, she can ask them to help to fix it.It was such chilly day, that most ladies wore a coat, stole, and gloves. My friend had a Michiyuki (coat for the kimono), clutch and Zori (sandal for kimono) all in the same pattern. It looked so wonderful that I took a picture of her.The event, "Kimono de Kabuki" revived in 5 years, and I hope it will be continued to next year! It is wonderful for the audience to enjoy and cheer on the young Kabuki actor's challenge in graceful kimonos.Betty; jewelry journalist, enjoys watching stages of Kabuki, Bunraku, Balllet, and so on. Yoko; lived in the U.S.A for 10 years. Loves to introduce Japanese culture to abroad.